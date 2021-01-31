Non-profit pop-up makes new life out of recycled paint

CHICAGO — A non-profit pop-up in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood has found new ways to make life out of unused and recycled paint.

“We sort by color, sheen, interior, exterior, there’s a lot of criteria that happens within our facility,” founder Chris McCarthy said.

Primarily in the suburbs, McCarthy and a dedicated team of employees have built EarthPaint.org into the city, recycling unused, donated paint into a next-level business.

“We want to make it easy for someone to take something that they think is garbage and turn it into something amazing,” McCarthy said.

From cleaning and recycling empty cans to turning dried up paint pucks into a usable stone product, EarthPaint has kept an innovative mindset.

“I get to make all this stuff. Every day, it’s so cool,” employee Matt Molenkamp said.

Molenkamp initially went to college to be a teacher, but later found his passion in paint, one he believes is eco-friendly.

“If we didn’t do this, all this paint would have went into the landfills and hurt the environment. We turned into this beautiful product and now we’re trying to put it on people’s walls because it’s really good paint,” Molenkamp said.

For McCarthy, the project has more to do with human possibility than paint.

“Our major mission is to create opportunities for people with special needs, and creating opportunities for them around the whole recycling process,” McCarthy said.

With the pop-up shop on 2547 West North Avenue, McCarthy hopes the suburban project continues to find new life in the city.