CHICAGO — It’s World Fair Trade Day in Chicago, with every product purchasing benefiting men and women across the world.

Fair Trade prioritizes buying goods that support global communities to benefit both the people and the planet.

For Matthew John, co-founder of ‘Last Forest’ works with indigenous communities in India who make the goods and sell them globally. The wages are used to supplement family incomes.

At the non-profit HHPLift, employees earn skills that are both valuable and easily transferable.

HHPLift is also selling candles for Ukraine, sending four bottles hand sanitizers and four bottles of soap to Ukrainian refugees.