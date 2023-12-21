The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, in order to minimize travel disruption.

IDOT says non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, and again from 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

The following lane closures will remain in place for IDOT District 1 during the holiday weekends:

City of Chicago

Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Du Sable Lake Shore Drive (U.S. 41) along Jackson Park; lane closures continue.

Outbound Kennedy Expressway west of Addison Street; right shoulder closed.

Cook County

National Parkway between Golf Road and American Lane in Schaumburg; closed, detour posted.

Franklin Avenue between Runge Street and Mannheim Road (U.S. 12/45) in Franklin Park; lane reductions continue.

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets in Bedford Park; lane reductions continue.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

I-57 over I-80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue in both directions.

Ashland Avenue/Wood Street between 127th Street in Calumet Park and 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard (Illinois 83) in Harvey; closed, detour posted.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) from Cal-Sag Road to the Midlothian Turnpike in Crestwood; lane reductions continue

DuPage County

I-55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; all ramps closed with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kane County

Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between between Cedar Lake Road and Lake Avenue in Lake Villa; lane reductions continue with detour posted for eastbound traffic.

McHenry County

Souwanas Trail between Vista Drive and Riverwood Drive in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Will County

Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Wheeler Avenue over I-80 in Joliet; closed, detour posted (I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed).

River Road over I-80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

I-55 between I-80 and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood and Joliet; all shoulders closed (southbound I-55 ramp to Jefferson in Shorewood; lane reductions continue).

I-80 at Briggs Street in Joliet; all shoulders closed.

Westbound I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; all shoulders closed.

Jefferson Street over I-55 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-80 at Richards Street in Joliet; all ramps closed; detour posted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

At all times, please buckle and drive sober.