CHICAGO — Fall is still a few days away but the city of Chicago already has its sights set on Christmas.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is now accepting nominations for the official 2023 City Christmas tree.

The winner will be displayed in Millennium Park during the holiday season, starting with a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 17.

SEE ALSO: Chicago’s Christmas tree put up at Millennium Park

To be nominated, a tree must be at least 45 feet tall and located less than 50 miles from Chicago’s Loop.

The city prefers a Norway spruce or fir tree, but no pine trees.

Nominations for trees can sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org and will be accepted through Oct. 12.