No ruling in case of Ronald Kliner, convicted in 1988 murder-for-hire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A Cook County judge did not offer a ruling Friday in the case of Ronald Kliner, who was convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of Dana Rinaldi in what some are calling a wrongful murder conviction.

Kliner’s lawyers presented a motion to vacate his conviction on Friday.

“I want him home every day. Every single day. I hope it happens,” Jacky Goldscein, Kliner’s mother said.

Goldscein’s failing health is making her increasingly desperate to see her son, as she stood outside of the Circuit Court of Cook County with others, claiming Kliner is innocent while directing frustration toward Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

“She is promising the people justice and doesn’t give the people justice. What I believe is our coronial justice system has played its political football much too long,” Mark Clements of the Chicago Torture Justice Center said.

Kliner has been in prison for 29 years after being convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of 28-year-old Dana Rinaldi of Palatine Township.

Friday, the prosecution said nothing Kliner presented is new or shows evidence that he is indeed innocent, arguing he should stay in prison.

Kliner argues there is no DNA evidence that links him to the crime, adding that he had an alibi and that the prosecution’s witnesses were not credible.

As Kliner waits for the judge’s ruling, his supporters said they will continue to speak out. The judge will not offer his ruling until October 29 at 1:30 p.m.