No officers injured, suspect in custody after shots fired at Calumet City police in barricade incident

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — No officers were injured and a suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Calumet City police officers Saturday morning in a barricade incident, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Madison Street at approximately 9:35 a.m. for a report of a woman cut by glass.

Officers observed a 44-year-old woman with lacerations to her wrist and foot as a result of a domestic altercation between her and a 43-year-old man.

The man then barricaded himself in a bedroom when officers tried to make contact before firing multiple shots towards the officers.

Officers returned fire and did not strike the suspect. No officers were harmed by gunfire. The South Suburban Emergency Response Team was sent to the scene, and were fired at by the suspect on multiple occasions.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 7 p.m. without further incident and no injuries. A weapon was recovered and an investigation remains underway.