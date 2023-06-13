CHICAGO — Some residents of a South Shore apartment building were displaced Tuesday after part of the building crumbled off and fell to the ground.

Emergency crews responded to the South Beach apartment building located at 7827 South Shore Drive around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival officer saw the canopy of the building’s roof had partially collapsed. Building officials said a façade that was attached to the roof collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

Police said residents from four unites were relocated to vacant units in the building.

The building appeared to be undergoing some type of renovation and a scaffolding was in place.

The Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Buildings were also on the scene.