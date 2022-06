CHICAGO – Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire in the Dunning neighborhood on the northwest side.

The blaze started in a commercial building in the 4100hundred block of N. Nashville Avenue.

Fire damage caused a partial building collapse.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials say the blaze was extinguished just before 4 p.m.