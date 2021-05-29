No human remains found in search for Linda Seymour in 1982 cold case

NORTHBROOK, Ill. No human remains were found in a Northbrook search for Linda Seymour, the subject of a cold case who has been missing since the winter of 1982, according to police.

Police said the department, in cooperation with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force concluded operations in the 1400 block of Orchard Lane. The task force’s forensic team excavated to a depth of approximately nine feet.

Following the results of the effort, police said there are currently no other investigative avenues.

