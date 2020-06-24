No Fourth of July fireworks in Chicago, but city plans virtual events

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago just announced its events for the Fourth of July, but you don’t have to be in the city to enjoy some of them.

Navy Pier will be open on July 4th, but capacity will be limited. There are no fireworks this year.

You can also stay home for some virtual experiences. A house music festival will be going on for most of the day at chosenfewdjs.com.

“SummerDance in Place” is offering free salsa lessons and music. You can check that out at chicagosummerdance.org.

If you want classical music, check out the Independence Day Salute with the Grant Park Orchestra. Check that out at gpmf.org.

Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park, and the Chicago Riverwalk are also all back open too.