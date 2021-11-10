No charges yet in fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — New details have been released in the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old in Harvey.

Police responded to a home on Nov. 4 in the 15300 block of Lexington Avenue after receiving a call that a child was shot. An official said a 2-year-old girl, identified as Majestee Hale, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 2-year-old was transported to Ingalls Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Police have learned the gunfire that killed Majestee came from inside her house, not outside as previously reported.

Police arrested the girl’s parents, but the Cook County state’s attorney’s office tells WGN after a review of initial information, it needs additional evidence before a final charging decision can be made.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office did not approve or reject charges related to this incident. After a review of the initial information brought to us by the Harvey Police Department, we informed police that additional evidence was needed before a final charging decision can be made. At this time, the matter remains a continuing investigation. Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office

The mayor of Harvey, who is an attorney, released a statement saying he reviewed the case — and he believed there is sufficient evidence.