CHICAGO — No charges have been filed after two dogs were shot, one fatally, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police say the person who pulled the trigger near George and Sheffield has a valid concealed carry license and Firearm Owner’s Identification Card. However, the dog owners told WGN News that they questioned the reasoning behind the shooting.

The owners told WGN that the dogs had followed his wife outside to the alley while she was tossing out the trash. There, they encountered a 53-year-old man, who told police, he felt threatened by the dogs before pulling out a gun and shooting both of them.

The family said both dogs are rescues who had never been aggressive.

Oakie is four years old and survived yesterday’s incident. The wounded dog is expected to have surgery on Thursday. Two-year-old “Squishy” passed away.

Police said SWAT teams initially responded to an incident in the 1000 block of West George Street related to an armed individual inside a residence around 2 p.m.

An hours-long standoff ensued as CPD and SWAT teams tried to contact with the armed man, who allegedly shot the dogs.

No word on why charges have not yet been filed.