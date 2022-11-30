CHICAGO — The wind and frigid cold Wednesday night couldn’t stop the family of Mateo Zastro from fighting to keep his name and his murder at the forefront.

Mateo should have turned four next month.

Mateo Zastro

“I need answers,” said Veronica Zastro, Mateo’s mother.

On Sept. 30, Mateo was in the back seat of his mom’s SUV along with his three siblings on West Marquette when police say they were caught in a road rage incident. The driver of another car – a red sedan – opened fire, with a bullet striking Mateo in the head.

On Wednesday, Mateo’s family marched the route they traveled that night, ending at 66th Place and Pulaski.

“This is where I stopped my car and pulled him out of it,” Zastro said.

Mateo was just a three year old who loved dinosaurs.

But two months later, his killer still hasn’t been caught.

“We’re tired, we’re angry,” said Eddie Ramirez, Mateo’s uncle.

“This was evil and justice will be served,” said Rachael Hermosillo, the boy’s grandmother.

Family and friends of the victim ask anyone with information to contact police.

“We just want somebody, if you have picture, something, anything, just please step forward,” said Ericca Lopez, a family friend. “There’s still three kids left and we want them to deal with this as healthy as possible.”

There is a $7,000 reward for information in this case. The family says they will return to the route on the 30th of every month until they get justice.