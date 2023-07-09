CHICAGO — The newly restored mural in Logan Square honors three firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while battling an arson fire back in 1985. Now, their loved ones hope it serves as a reminder of the bravery of all firefighters.

Captain Daniel Nockels and firefighters Michael Talley and Michael Forchione are the three firefighters depicted in the mural. Members of truck 58, they were called to the scene of a Milwaukee Avenue arson fire on Feb. 1, 1985, that would ultimately claim the lives of three brothers, friends and dedicated colleagues to their craft.

“38 years, five months, eight days. For those of us who survived the tragedy of that frigid cold night, this space in time is tough to comprehend,” said Paul Nockels, son of Daniel Nockels. “The sorrow we feel never wanes. I miss my father everyday.”

Artist Damon Reed was commissioned from a poll of six applicants with the help of an advisory panel and Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa to complete the task.

Now, the mural proudly stands at the center of the park, sending a message to all, while ensuring the memory of three brave men who will never be forgotten.

“Despite the passing of time from the tragedy that took our brothers Nockels, Forchione and Talley 38 years ago, we are here to remind the families and the community that we will never forget the sacrifices of CFD’s own, whose selfishness and courage will always shine brighter,” said CFD Commissioner Annette Nance Holt.