New Year’s storm brings several inches of snow to Chicago area

The Chicago area welcomed 2022 with a fresh blanket of snow.

Snow totals ranged from 2 – 5 inches in some areas.

In Chicago, the winter storm kept crews busy the entire night clearing main roads and Dusable Lake Shore drive. In total 287 salt truck were deployed.

The snow is still causing problems at Chicago’s airports. According to the city’s aviation department, more than 500 flights have already been canceled O’Hare Sunday and nearly 60 were canceled at Midway. The storm struck as airlines were already dealing with delays and cancellations caused by covid-related staffing shortages.

In the suburbs, low visibility and slick road conditions were reported. Several accidents were reported. In Northbrook, several cars slid off the road into a ditch and accident was reported on Floral Drive.



Winter weather watches and warnings expired at 6 a.m. Sunday. Colder air blows in to the area for the week.