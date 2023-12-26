CHICAGO — If your New Year’s Eve plans are in Chicago, there are several spots to watch fireworks light up the skies across the city.

The Chicago Riverwalk fireworks will be launched from six different bridges, including from Franklin Street. All told, bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m.

SEE ALSO: These Illinois towns make America’s Most ‘Christmassy’ list

The Wabash and Michigan Avenue bridges will remain open.

The fireworks show can be best viewed along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street. Admission is free.

Navy Pier will also host its own fireworks show that is free to the public beginning at midnight.

‘Art on the Mart‘ will carry colorful light projections throughout the evening. A countdown to the New Year will follow, beginning at 11:55 p.m.

Click here for more New Year’s celebrations across Chicago.