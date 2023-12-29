CHICAGO — As the holiday weekend approaches, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications is reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly and remain vigilant.

OEMC and Chicago police said Friday that preparations are underway to ensure the safety of locals and tourists visiting the city. Fireworks at Navy Pier and along the Riverfront, the Chicago Bears v. Atlanta, the New Year’s Eve 5K expects to draw big crowds to the downtown area. That’s why OEMC and city police are asking locals to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

“OEMC will monitor all citywide activities, traffic, and weather conditions and coordinate public safety resources with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and City of Chicago infrastructure departments,” said a spokesperson for the agency.

New Year’s Eve events include:

Chicago Riverwalk fireworks

The Chicago Riverwalk fireworks will be launched from six different bridges, including from Franklin Street. All told, bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m.

Art on the Mart

‘Art on the Mart‘ will carry colorful light projections throughout the evening. A countdown to the New Year will follow, beginning at 11:55 p.m.

Navy Pier

Navy Pier will also host its own fireworks show that is free to the public beginning at midnight.

Free CTA rides for New Year’s Eve

As a reminder, CTA will once again offer free rides on both CTA trains and buses from 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 until 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.

Chicago Bears v. Atlanta Falcons

The Bears host the Falcons at Soldier Field with kick-off at noon on Sunday, Dec. 31. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m.

New Year’s Eve 5K

The annual race along the lakefront has a start and finish in Lake View Park at 111 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The race begins at 8 a.m. and the course closes at 9:30 a.m.

CPD held a press conference Friday at 3 p.m. to discuss the city’s preparations and safety plan for the holiday weekend. The presser can be viewed in its entirety in the video player above.

