CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson and the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural

Affairs and Special Events announced Wednesday the return of the New Year’s Eve

fireworks spectacular on the Chicago River to ring in 2024.

In partnership with ART on THE MART, the New Year’s Eve celebrations will include a custom projection highlighting ART on THE MART’s five years of programming, beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will culminate with a fireworks display from six bridges along

the river, beginning at midnight to coincide with the grand Navy Pier fireworks display

on the lakefront.

“Chicagoans have the unique ability to find hope and resilience in each day, and New

Year’s Eve is the foundation of beginning a new year with the same unbridled

optimism,” Mayor Johnson said in a news release. “As an icon of our city’s landscape, the

Chicago River is what unites our town, and we are excited to bring everyone together in

a big way, continuing traditions and beginning new ones.”

According to the release, the fireworks show can be best viewed along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive, stretching from McClurg Court to Franklin Street. Bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive from 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. as Dec. 31, 2023, turns to Jan. 1, 2024.

The Wabash and Michigan Avenue bridges, however, will remain open. Public transportation is recommended for the best experience.

ART on THE MART, which has been celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023, will present a new

program of the “Best of ART on THE MART,” featuring works from the public art series’

past five years.

These will include projections by the following renowned artists and performers, in the following order:

Jonas Denzel: explore

Nick Cave: Ba Boom Boom Pa Pop Pop

Derrick Adams: Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons

Charles Atlas: The Geometry of Thought

Wills Glasspiegel and Brandon Calhoun: Footnotes

Jan Tichy: Artes in Horto — Seven Gardens for Chicago

Jason Salavon: Homage in Between (Chicago Art, 20th Century)

Spectralina: Woven

Yuge Zhou: Love Letters

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project: The Big Bang: Movement Theory + the

Black Dancing Body

The Riverwalk will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, with only a section from Wells Street to Orleans Street open until 12:15 a.m. for spectators to enjoy the full audio/visual

projection program for the ART on THE MART show.

Projections will begin at 7:30 p.m. and repeat until 11:55 p.m. before displaying a countdown to the New Year. Following the fireworks, a special New Year message will be displayed until 12:15 a.m.

The Chicago River will be closed to boat traffic from Franklin to Columbus from 11:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

For more information on the New Year’s Eve celebration, visit Chicago.gov/NYE.

New Year’s revelers can also take in Navy Pier’s nationally award-winning fireworks

show, presented by Flyover, an immersive flying journey opening at Navy Pier this

spring.

The free show starts with a countdown to midnight, followed by a 10-minute

celebratory fireworks display featuring 100,000 pyrotechnics across Lake Michigan,

with the Chicago skyline as the breathtaking backdrop.

“The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show not only serves as a vibrant celebration but also stands as a testament to Navy Pier’s dedication to providing free, family-friendly programming year-round,” Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in the release.

Visit NavyPier.org for information on its New Year’s Eve fireworks display, and visit ChooseChicago.com for a list of other New Year’s Eve celebrations citywide.