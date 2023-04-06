CHICAGO — A Chick-fil-A in Wrigleyview is offering free sandwiches whenever the Chicago Cubs win a home game.

The newly opened fast-food restaurant, located at 3500 North Clark Street, is giving customers a free original chicken sandwich following every Cubs win at Wrigley Field.

The deal is available through the Chick-fil-A ONE App, and in partnership with the Chicago Cubs for the 2023 season.

“It’s a dream come true to open a Chick-fil-A restaurant in my home city, and in a neighborhood with such a special fandom and community,” owner Nick Pulgine said. “I can’t wait to build my own ‘team’ in the kitchen, here at Chick-fil-A Wrigleyville, engage with the Cubs culture and truly make every customer experience a home run.”

Wrigleyville’s Chick-fil-A is open from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.