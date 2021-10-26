New survey reveals nearly half of U.S. parents have debt from child care costs

Robert Bruce, senior writer for ‘The Penny Hoarder,’ joined WGN News to talk about a hot topic for working parents: the cost of child care and the stress it may cause to a family’s budget.

‘The Penny Hoarder’ surveyed 2,000 parents last month, asking how child care costs affected their lives. 

Ninety-three percent said they had to choose between paying child care costs and a need or want.  Additionally, nearly a third of parents said they paid child care costs over buying groceries and putting gas in a car.  

Click here for the full survey report.

