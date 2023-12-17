CHICAGO — A statue honoring those who serve was unveiled at the CPD 8th District Police Station on Sunday.

“So today, what we’re doing is we’re dedicating this K9 statue to the officers of the 8th district, in addition to that, it memorializes officers that were killed in the line of duty,” Chicago Police Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne said.

The colorful canine, which now sits front and center in the lobby of the 8th district, depicts the faces of those who gave their all for the city.

Not all of them worked here,” Spreyne said. Ella French was not assigned to the 8th district, although she was killed here in the 8th district at 63rd and Bell. All the other officers worked here.

Among those depicted include: Officer French, who was killed in the line of duty in August of 2021 during a traffic stop, Officer Andreas Vasquez-Lasso who was killed while investigating a call in Gage Park in March, as well as Sgt. Ed Dougherty and Officer John Cruz, who both died by suicide.

“I actually knew all the officers, either worked with them or worked very closely,” Spreyne said.

According to Spreyne, the idea to honor those who serve started some time ago.

“One of my officers came to me with the idea and we kind of kicked it around and it grew wings and took off,” Spreyne said. “Mentioned it to a couple of supervisors and one of my Sergeants said ‘Hey how about the supervisor’s pitch in, we’ll pay for it and we’ll dedicate it to the men and women that work here in the 8th district,” and the artist did a phenomenal job. I think he hit it out of the park.”

The artist knows all too well what the job means because he also wears a badge.

“Anything that I paint I really put my heart into it and it’s heartfelt,” artist and police officer Peter Bucks, who painted the statue, said.