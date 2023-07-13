CHICAGO — A new experience program at the Shedd Aquarium will let visitors get close to California Sea Lions.

The John G. Shedd Aquarium is unquestionably one of Chicago’s crowning achievements where various forms of sea aquatic life provide visitors with a good time.

One of those animals is Laguna, a 13-year-old California Sea Lion the aquarium recused in 2013.

Laguna is part of a new extraordinary experience, Sea Lion Encounter.

“These dynamic animals are wonderful ambassadors for their counterparts in the wild,” Cole Sellers, the aquarium’s director of ancillary operations, said.

The encounter, which was just unveiled, allows up to four guests a behind-the-scenes opportunity to get up and close and personal with some of the Shedd’s sea lions.

In each 45-minute encounter, visitors can meet one of the three sea lions and get a glimpse into their natural behaviors in and out of the water.