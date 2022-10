CHICAGO — The new southbound I-294 Mile Long Bridge opened to traffic Monday.

Crews began construction in 2021. The new northbound bridge was completed in 2020.

The full project, including the final stage of removing the old southbound bridge, is expected to be done by the end of 2023.

The original bridge was built in 1958.

The project is part of the $4 billion Central Tri-State Tollway Project, scheduled through 2025, to rebuild the Tollway from Balmoral Avenue to 95th Street.