New rock climbing, fitness center opening this fall across from Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — A new indoor rock climbing gym is slated to open up this fall across from Wrigley Field.

Movement Wrigleyville is planning on opening its doors this September at 1115 W. Addison St.

The new facility will be 43,000 square feet and will feature 12,000 square feet of climbing walls, which will be designed for all skill levels.

It will be three floors and also will feature a weight room, cardio room and a space for yoga.

Classes will be offered for adults and youths interesting in climbing.

“Adding to the rich and diverse climbing community in Chicago is one of the primary goals our new facility,” said Jen Torrent, District Director at Movement. “As adventure enthusiast ourselves, we want to meet and welcome others into our space and offer them support, training, and a bunch of fun bouldering problems to master.”