New replacement for Mike Madigan to be appointed Thursday

CHICAGO — Another replacement for Mike Madigan will be appointed Thursday, after his first pick was forced to resign.

Edward Kodatt, 26, stepped down as state representative of the 22nd District Wednesday, just three days after being appointed. Madigan had said the 26-year-old should resign because of “alleged questionable conduct.”

Madigan and Ald. Marty Quinn, who Edward Kodatt had worked for, released a statement Tuesday that read:

“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace,” they said.

Jose Luis Torrez is with the progressive organization Coalition for Change Illinois 3, they are working for change on the city’s Southwest Side.

Torrez is hoping Madigan will step way from essentially picking his successor, due to his position as 13th Ward Democratic committeeman. That position carries with it 56% of the weighted vote.

Madigan says he is planning to throw his support behind the runner-up in last Sunday’s vote, Angelica Guerro Cuellar. Cuellar volunteers at different community agencies and is married to a Chicago police officer. She has also been involved in Cook County Board campaigns.

The vote is expected Thursday morning.

Madigan resigned from his seat as the 22nd district representative on Thursday after serving in the Illinois House of Representatives for just over 50 years, first taking office in January 1971.