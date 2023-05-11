CHICAGO — New renderings were released Thursday of Chicago’s future casino.

The new renderings show a softened-down appearance of the complex on the outside of the facility that will become Bally’s River North Casino.

City of Chicago officials said the redesigned facade will be more fitting in replacing the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center Printing Plant. It will be demolished to make room for the casino.

On Wednesday, the Department of Planning and Urban Development approved plans to begin construction on the space in late-2024.

Rendering of Bally’s River North Casino in Chicago. (Provided / Bally’s)

“Inspired by the city’s interplay—grit and grandeur, structure and the organic, historically-charged and cutting-edge—the design of Bally’s Chicago creates a sense of wonder and adventure accessible to everyone,” Bally’s Senior Vice President of Design and Development Joyen Vakil said in a news release. “The plan is uniquely focused on bringing in nature and wellness through the addition of numerous public plazas and parks.”

The $1.7 billion development is expected to bring more than 3,000 permanent jobs to Chicago, Bally’s said.

Bally’s hopes to open the casino in three years.