New owner takes over Bronzeville’s Mercy Hospital

CHICAGO — The new owner of Chicago’s oldest hospital agrees to operate it as a full-service facility for another eight years, maybe more.

The non-profit “Insight Chicago” took over 150-year-old Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville, and has plans to turn it around.

At a ceremony Friday, leaders of Insight Chicago talked about the hospitals history in Chicago, and what plans they have to make sure it can survive.

The hospital’s previous owner planned to close it. It was losing about $4 million a month and needed about $100 million to maintain the aging building.

The possible closure led to protests with many in the community saying the closure would have left Bronzeville with adequate health care.

Some in the community still oppose this deal, despite the promise of keeping it opening until 2029, because it wanted other potential buyers to make a bid. Insight says it has big plans for the hospital.

Administrators at the hospital will be forced to check-in with the city from time to time on progress that’s being made.