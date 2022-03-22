PORTAGE, Ind. — A new bus shuttle service is launching from Portage to O’Hare beginning next week.

Express Air Coach, which currently operates a line from Purdue University to O’Hare, announced Tuesday that they will be adding a shuttle line beginning in Portage.

The pick-up point will be at the Best Western Plus, located at 6200 Melton Rd, beginning on March 29.

The current line stops for Northwest Indiana residents in Hammond.

“We have been providing shuttle service to O’Hare from Purdue University for 17 years, the time is right to expand our service offering to the residents and visitors of Portage, Indiana. We have worked with the City of Portage and Best Western to be able to launch this service. We are looking forward to providing a safe, convenient, and low cost option that will deliver you right to your terminal at O’Hare,” EAC President Paul Davis said.

The company plans on initially offering a “modest” schedule for the Portage line.

Reservations will be required through their website.