New Metra campaign assures riders can commute safely

CHICAGO — Metra unveiled a ridership campaign Tuesday highlighting the precautions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘My Metra’ campaign aims to remind riders of the essential role Metra plays in many individuals’ lives, while emphasizing measures such as a mask requirement, sanitized stations and trains as well as allocated room for physical distancing.

“The thrust of this effort is to tell our customers that we’re ready for them when they’re ready for us,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said.

Metra officials say the campaign emphasizes their reliability and safety, mentioning the service has a 95% on-time rate and is 15 times safer than driving.

The new multimedia campaign aims to reach riders across television, radio, billboards, and social media, with emphasis placed on safety in the campaign.

New air filters have been added to trains, replacing the air on cars 15 times an hour, along with touchless hand sanitizer dispensers and touch-free riding using the Ventra app.

Along with new protocols, Metra has introduced a ridership dashboard, allowing passengers to see the number of people using each train to encourage distancing.