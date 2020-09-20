New meme museum pops up in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – A new meme pop-up museum has opened in Humboldt Park.

It is located at 6th Dimension, which hosts various art exhibits in the 2500 block of North Avenue.

The exhibit has a good meme for every occasion. From quarantine memes to cats, there’s something for everyone.

Any meme you see can be printed on a t-shirt, sweatshirt, shoes mug or canvas.

“We recently added a new addition of shoes to make (the memes) come to life,” said Nancy Calderone.

The free museum is operating through next weekend. You can book your tickets online here.