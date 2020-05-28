New marijuana dispensary opens in River North

CHICAGO — Chicago is getting its first recreational marijuana dispensary downtown.

Cresco Labs is opening its new dispensary in the River North neighborhood.

It’s on Clark near Hubbard, and it’s the first of it’s kind in Chicago’s downtown district.

Dispensaries have been allowed to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. But to reduce long lines and wait times, they’re accepting online orders only. Then customers get a text to come and pick up in the store.

The company also has plans to open a store in the Loop.