New Jane Byrne closures begin Monday night

CHICAGO — Drivers can expect delays heading northbound on the Dan Ryan (I-90/94) and northbound on the Stevenson (I-55) due to new lane closures starting Monday night for the Jane Byrne Interchange Project.

Here are the closures starting at 10 p.m. Monday through mid-September:

NB & SB I-55 ramp merge to NB Dan Ryan reduced to one lane

NB Dan Ryan- Right lane closed from I-55 entrance ramp to Roosevelt Rd

NB Dan Ryan ramp to WB I-290 reduced to one lane; opens back to 2 lanes past Taylor

These closures are in addition to the following closures already in place:

EB I-290 ramp to OB Kennedy CLOSED in June for reconstruction through October. Traffic is detoured to the SB Dan Ryan and turns around at Taylor St.

WB Ida B. Wells ramp to the OB Kennedy CLOSED this winter and will reopen by the end of the year.

Jackson bridge over the Kennedy closed this spring; scheduled to reopen in 2022.

— Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 13, 2020

The Jane Byrne Interchange Project was supposed to run from 2013 to 2018, but was extended four years and is now scheduled for completion in in 2022.