CHICAGO — Fans of Guinness won’t have to wait much longer for the opening of their second American brewery next week in Chicago’s West Loop.

After the announcement in March and a subsequent delay, the 15,000 square foot Guinness Open Gate Brewery, located at 901 W. Kinzie, is set to open up Thursday, Sept. 28.

The project transformed a longtime vacant rail depot, which gained a second life for street art, into a new restaurant and taproom for the famous Dublin brewery.

Photo by Kendall McCaugherty

It all starts with the beer, which will include five new beers brewed right at the Chicago brewery.

“The beer program is where everything begins for us,” ambassador Ryan Wagner said. “For some people, Guinness isn’t a brewery — it’s a beer. Open Gate Brewery flips that on its head.”

While the famous Guinness Draught Stout will still be brewed and shipped over from Dublin, new beers like Corn Maize Cream Ale take shape from Illinois. The corn used in the cream ale was grown in Iroquois County.

Because Guinness is in 180 countries, they wanted their food menu to reflect that.

Photo by Kendall McCaugherty

“It’s certainly not an Irish pub, we didn’t want to play in that space too much,” Wagner said. “For example there’s a Nigerian spiced lamb dish, flavors from Malaysia and more.”

Wagner said being in one of the best restaurant neighborhoods in the world is a challenge they’re ready for.

“You can walk out of the door and be at some of the best restaurants in the world,” Wagner said. “There’s certainly some expectations on our chef’s menu.”

However, there are still plenty of Irish favorites like brown bread and beef stew. Patrons can even try “Chicago caviar,” which is a giardiniera dip.

Those bustling around the West Loop during the morning can make use of the brewery for coffee and pastries.

Photo by Kendall McCaugherty

The restaurant and taproom will be closed on Monday and Tuesdays, however the bakery and café will still be open from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the weekends.

Reservations can be made through Resy.