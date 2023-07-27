CHICAGO — A new market is coming to the location previously occupied by Happy Foods in Edison Park.

According to Ald. Anthony Napolitano, the family-owned market will offer groceries and prepared foods. The store will also be completely renovated with an indoor and outdoor cafe.

Construction on the new grocery store will begin in the next few months.

“The owners have signed a commitment to the Edison Park location that will last for decades to come. We are so excited to welcome this family owned and operated business and much needed amenity to our community,” said Ald. Napolitano in a Facebook post.

Happy Foods closed back in September of 2022.