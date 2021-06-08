New grocery experience ‘Dom’s Kitchen and Market’ opens in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A new food experience has opened in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The brains behind Dom’s Kitchen and Market — located at the corner of Diversey and Halsted — is the guru of grocery, Bob Mariano.

“People want to eat and gather. They want a place to gather they centers around food,” said Mariano.

Dom’s is about one-third the size of a traditional grocery store, at more than nearly 18,000 square-foot.

The occasion fit for a mayor, Lori Lightfoot was at the opening of the new market Tuesday.

“What we have to demonstrate to businesses, and believe me I’m gonna pull Mr. Mariano aside today, is show them other opportunities in the city, in food desserts, where they can partner with local leaders to stand up other opportunities, on south and west side neighborhoods in particular,” said Lightfoot.

You won’t find a lot of staples at Dom’s Kitchen and Market — but more fresh and prepared foods. Mariano says that’s really the future of where grocery stores are going.