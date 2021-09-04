New fitness center in Wrigleyville offers yoga, rock climbing and much more

CHICAGO — A new fitness center opened in Wrigleyville this week, offering yoga classes, a climbing wall and a large fitness center.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond gave climbing a shot at the new ‘Movement Wrigleyville’, located steps from Wrigley Field at 1115 W. Addison Street.

The staff at Movement aims to offer guidance in difficult full-body workouts such as rock-climbing and yoga, especially for those just looking to get started.

The location just opened on September 1, and hosts a three-floor facility with one floor dedicated to fitness and group classes.