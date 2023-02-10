CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday.

According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m.

WGN plans to livestream the event in its entirety within this story.

According to the city’s website, the community development grant program “uses existing community plans as well as input from elected officials and community stakeholders to identify projects that fill a community need and are desired by residents.”

The location for the announcement, Chicago Market, is one such grant recipient having received $5 million from the city. Its website describes the effort as a “community-owned grocery store featuring local, sustainably farmed, organic produce, meat and dairy products, as well as all of the other staples you’d expect from your market.”