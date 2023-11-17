CHICAGO — Chicago leaders are rolling out a plan that will limit the time asylum seekers can stay in a city shelter to 60 days to help new arrivals gain independence quickly.

Starting on Friday, about 50 asylum seekers that arrived in Chicago in 2022 and those entering a shelter will have 60 days to secure new housing.

People staying in shelters, who arrived earlier this year will get their notices in December and February.

Under certain circumstances, including medical crisis or extreme whether temperatures, new arrivals who need city shelter after 60 days can get extensions. Those not eligible for an extension will have to leave their location, but can request to enter shelter again.

On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker announced $160 million set aside to help asylum seekers, with $65 million slated to partner with the city on a tent camp.

“We don’t have the location identified (Friday), but we are moving as quickly as possible in partnership and anticipate having the location announced shortly,” Illinois Department of Human Services’ Kirstin Chernawsky said.

Currently, sites at 38th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park and 115th Street and Halsted Street in West Pullman are under consideration as a tent camp locations.

The city said the property at 115th Street was purchased and under assessment.