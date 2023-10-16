CHICAGO — The United Center has unveiled new food and beverage options ahead of the approaching Blackhawks and Bulls seasons and among the new offerings is a bar honoring late Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz.

A tasting event was held on Monday to showcase some of the big changes coming for the upcoming seasons.

Fans can soon expect to see new checkout-free retail experiences and a new beer developed in collaboration between Goose Island Beer Company and the Chicago Bulls.

The new 4.8% ABV brew, which is called “Bull andtaGoose,” is advertised as a light and crisp ale.

But the changes don’t stop there. A new premium area called “Rocky’s Bar” will soon open in the arena’s main concourse.

“Welcome to the future home of Rocky’s Bar,” Danny Wirtz, the son of Rocky Wirtz, said during Monday’s event.

Danny has assumed many of his father’s roles and responsibilities and said he is looking forward to opening the new bar that will feature some of his father’s favorite drinks.

“He really enjoyed chardonnay, especially Sonoma-Cutrer, so you will definitely find that on there. But each cocktail, as we go through the menu and we share that, there’s a little story about it, maybe a story about the brand that’s in the cocktail,” Danny Wirtz said.

The new bar is set to open in December outside section 119, one of Wirtz’s favorite spots in the arena.