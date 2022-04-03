CHICAGO — A new coffee shop in Avondale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and finally opened just three weeks ago.

At horror-themed ‘The Brewed’, gargoyles and monsters stare at you while you take your sips.

The atmosphere features memorabilia and references to horror culture of the last century, with one signature coffee named ‘The Firestarter’ after the 1984 horror movie.

The Brewed is connected to Bric-A-Brac Records with the same ownership as well.

