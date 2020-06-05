New $11M fund aims to help Chicago businesses rebuild amid coronavirus, unrest

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is teaming up with Jewel and community partners to help small businesses recover from the pandemic and the violence of the past week.

They’ve created an $11 million fund for businesses to help them rebuild.

“Thanks to this fund, many Chicago businesses will be able to address the critical obstacles that businesses are facing and help them make the reopening in our Phase 3 a true reality for them, their employees and their customers,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference Friday. “Getting our businesses back on their feet is vital to really moving our city forward and restoring vibrancy and hope in our neighborhoods.”

The money will be distributed to small businesses and non-profit organizations.

Jewel customers across the city can donate to the fund when they check out at their stores.

For more information or to make a donation please visit cct.org/togethernow.

