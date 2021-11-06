Neuqua Valley graduate among 8 killed in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Houston

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Neuqua Valley High School graduate and his best friend were among the eight people killed in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Franco Patino was a big fan of Travis Scott and went to Houston for the festival with his best friend in celebration of his friend’s birthday, according to Patino’s family.

For those at the event, it was utter chaos in the moments of the crowd surge as first responders struggled to make their way through.

“Security or EMTs could not get over to any people in the crowd. There were just too many people and at some point, the barricades became a hindrance,” one attendee said.

Another attendee said others were unaware of the severity of the situation, laughing at other attendees screaming to get out.

Travis Scott tweeted a statement saying he’s devastated by last night’s events.

For Scott, it isn’t the first time fans have rushed the stage at one of his shows. Scott pleaded guilty in 2015 to reckless conduct charges for encouraging fans to climb over barricades at his Lollapalooza performance that year.

Houston police said those killed at the event range in age from 14 to 27 years old. 25 people were hospitalized, with more than half of them remaining hospitalized on Saturday.

Franco was 21 and was a junior at the University of Dayton. His family said they found out about his death when the hospital called his mom from his cell phone. They’re remembering him tonight as a selfless person who always put others before himself.