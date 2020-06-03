Neighbors rally to spread the love after messages of support are torn down in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville residents covered some downtown businesses with signs and messages to open hearts and promote understanding between neighbors Wednesday.

It was a different scene outside a boarded-up Apple store Monday, where a live video showing cleanup efforts in the area caught a man yelling at young women as they hung hearts saying “BLM” and “Spread the Love” on boarded-up storefronts.

“A man came up and started to berate us saying our opinions were wrong, all lives matter and white privilege matters. Things like that,” said Naperville North grad Rachel Hale.

Hale and Alyssa Helm were among those helping to clean up damage from this week’s looting when they stopped to show their support for the two siblings hanging the signs.

Later on in the video, two women can be seen ripping the signs down.

“You can see our faces in disbelief,” Hale said.

One of the women pictured on the video works at the Lou Malnati’s across the street. Company CEO Mike Archer said the woman didn’t realize what the signs said.

“I realize social media people draw conclusions when they see things,” Archer said. “it was a misunderstanding with one of our managers…and she thought there was something written on one of those that was inappropriate and had ripped it down, and realized after the fact she had made a mistake”

Hale said when she realized her mistake, the woman did come up to them and hug them afterwards. But as it spread, the video sparked an emotional response from many Naperville residents.

“Young people are trying to give a sense of community that Black lives matter. It broke my heart. It still does, so I made 60 little hearts,” Heather Roets said.

Now hearts filled with messages of support have spread to other businesses in the area who gave the ok.

“We don’t meet them with hate and negativity, we come back with more love, and overwhelming amount of hearts,” Alyssa Helm said.

Hale said something negative that happened managed to spark something much bigger and positive.

“Especially us girls who experience white privilege, we want to help people of color’s voices be heard, we want to bring attention to this movement and we’re here to say that we support Black Lives Matter, and we support everyone and spreading love,” Hale said.