Neighbors rally in support of Oak Park café after its targeted by racist message

OAK PARK, Ill — Neighbors and friends gathered outside an Oak Park business Thursday to show their support after a message of hate showed up on its doorstep.

Messages of love and support now cover the windows of Live Café, one day after someone dropped a brick that held a racist note saying there should be no Black people on the ballot.

“I think this idea of throwing a rock and hiding your hand, both literally and metaphorically, that needs to change and it needs to change today,” owner Rashida Brown Washington said.

The coffee shop also collaborates with small organizations and people who are trying to make political and social change in Oak Park.

One of four African Americans running for village offices, Anthony Clark works out of there often and says what happened Wednesday only makes him want to fight harder.

Besides hundreds of hearts posted to the windows, children wrote messages of hope in chalk on the sidewalk.

“Oh I’m just amazed it’s beautiful to see all this,” supporter Katie Roberts said.