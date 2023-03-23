CHICAGO — Young Chicagoans looking for summer jobs throughout the city can start applying at the Chicago Park District.

With summer around the corner, the Chicago Park District has launched its ‘Your Perfect Summer Job’ campaign. Chicago residents are invited to participate in a variety of programs that will run from April 10 through June 9.

Jobs include lifeguards, recreation leaders, special recreation leaders and junior laborers. Positions are for ages 16 and older with a minimum starting wage of at least $15.

Chicago Park District Assistant Director of Recreation Adrian Ioza joined WGN Evening News to talk more about the job opportunities.

“We’re teaching two things: we are empowering our younger people to get these jobs, work on their tans, put some money in their pockets and not work too late because they’re usually done by early afternoon so they don’t work night,” Ioza said. “They’re also working with our young children that are our future. So it’s a winning situation.”

View all summer jobs by clicking here.