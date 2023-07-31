CHICAGO — Chicago police reported 37 teens were charged after a reckless gathering ensued in the city’s South Loop Sunday night.

Police reported 30 teens between the ages of 12 to 17 were charged with a misdemeanor of reckless conduct.

Officers responded to a large gathering near the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said many teens and 18 to 20-year-olds were placed into custody after disregarding commands by police to disperse.

Several teens were charged with misdemeanors of criminal trespassing to obstructing identification and failing to obey police.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with a felony of unlawful use of a weapon and another teen, 17, faces felony charges for unlawful use of weapon with a machine gun.

A press conference was held Monday to discuss the incident.

CPD interim superintendent Eric Waller said the teens “so-to speak, crossed the line.”

He said teens attempted to loot stores and gained access into one store. They broke a store’s window and began to damage vehicles.

It was also reported that teens began fighting amongst themselves.

“It should send a message to the parents. We know everyone doesn’t have predictable home life, but we are trying to deal with the youth in a certain way to try to offer other things for them to do,” Waller said.

When being asked about the aggression of arresting nearly 40 teens, Waller said it was the consequence of their actions.

“This group got so out of hand; we had no choice,” Waller said.

“Before we asked them to move, we asked them to go home, they did. This time, they refused. They began fighting amongst each other,” Waller said.

