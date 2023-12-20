CHICAGO — The holiday traveling season is in full swing with close to 3.5 million people expected to pass through Chicago’s two airports between Wednesday and January 2.

Wednesday is the busiest day at O’Hare International Airport. Both airlines and the federal government hope this year goes a lot smoother than last year.

The Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on airlines after Southwest had a systemwide meltdown last year. Close to one million people were left stranded with luggage piling up at airports across the country.

Earlier this week, Southwest Airlines was fined $140 million, an amount meant to send a message that there is a difference between an act of God, like a snowstorm, and an airline just not being ready.

“We can’t make guarantees on behalf of the airline industry for how Christmas and New Year’s will go, but I will say there’s been a lot of improvement,” said Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Department.

The Dept. of Transportation also put in place some new passenger protections this year. For example, if your flight is canceled and you do not rebook, you are entitled to a full refund.

For obvious reasons, it’s a protection flyers hope they won’t need to take advantage of.