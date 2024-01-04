CHICAGO — Nearly two months after a CTA Yellow Line train crashed into a piece of snow removal equipment, sending more than a dozen people to the hospital, train service is set to resume, the transit agency said.

Scheduled service for the Yellow Line is set to begin Friday at 4:45 a.m.

As the citywide transit agency continues to work with the National Transportation Safety Board, several interim safety enhancements will be in place:

Reduced Travel Speeds: Yellow Line trains will run at reduced speeds of 35 mph, down from 55 mph.

Track Cleaning: Crews also have power-washed the Yellow Line, clearing debris and residue from the rail.

Enhanced Operations Communications: CTA also added an extra layer of communication and protection, implementing what's known as "manual blocking" on the rails for non-transport vehicles, such as snowplows and other heavy construction equipment. This is an operational control protocol that requires railcars and non-transport equipment to move only after receiving a verbal command from CTA's Control Center

CTA also added an extra layer of communication and protection, implementing what’s known as “manual blocking” on the rails for non-transport vehicles, such as snowplows and other heavy construction equipment. This is an operational control protocol that requires railcars and non-transport equipment to move only after receiving a verbal command from CTA’s Control Center Supervised Operations: Supervisory personnel will accompany operators on the first few Yellow Line runs.

A CTA spokesperson said that the interim safety enhancements are being enforced solely by the city train agency and are not a requirement of the NTSB.

CTA president Dorval R. Carter, Jr. thanked CTA riders for their patience.

“My No. 1 priority for our customers and employees is safety,” he said. “I wanted to make sure we looked at every aspect of this incident, as thoroughly as we could, to ensure the highest levels of safety when we re-opened. I will never compromise safety for expediency.”

The decision to re-open the Yellow Line comes after weeks of test trains operating on the tracks amid various weather conditions.

The Nov. 16 crash left three people critically injured after the CTA Yellow Line train with a lone operator and 30 passengers collided with the snow-removal equipment in the Howard Rail Yard.

NTSB’s preliminary investigation suggested the braking distances programmed into the CTA’s system may not have been long enough.

Investigators say the train operator, who was made aware of equipment operating on the Yellow Line before the crash, immediately engaged the train’s braking systems when signals indicated danger ahead.

The preliminary report suggests the train slowed from 54mph to 27mph at the moment of impact. The train’s full-service brake and emergency brake applications were also initiated.

CTA estimated about $8.7 million in damages.