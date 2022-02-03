Nearly $2.9 million worth of counterfeit items seized at O’Hare in January

CHICAGO — During the month of January, US Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.88 million worth of counterfeit goods at O’Hare International Airport, with counterfeit goods found in 29 shipments throughout the month.

Among the items seized were counterfeit Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Versace and Chanel bracelets, rings and necklaces.

The counterfeit items originated from numerous countries, with items arriving from China, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Russia, Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and Israel.

Jewelry was the most common item found, although counterfeit handbags and other apparel were widely seen in shipments as well.

The shipments were headed for various American cities, with several items destined for Chicago, Joliet and Lake in the Hills.