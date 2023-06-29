CHICAGO — Thursday was a busy day at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for many travelers, many of whom were dealing with delays and cancelations.

As of Thursday evening, at least 190 flights had been canceled at O’Hare. At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, only two fights have been canceled.

The delays and cancelations also come among the record-breaking holiday travel expected to start today.

AAA predicts 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from their home over the weekend.

“What’s happening is it’s not just weather,” Peter Greenberg, a flight expert, said. “It’s a number of factors that got together to produce this perfect storm.”

Greenberg points to issues with airline staff scheduling, layovers with less than one-hour connecting time.

“Majority of the people flying to Chicago aren’t coming to Chicago,” Greenberg said. “They’re changing planes.”

In Illinois, 2.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. It’s a 4% increase from last year.

AAA said 89% of those travelers will be driving, which may be a good options for your wallet since Chicago is averaging $4.57 a gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The City of Chicago said they are prepared to welcome nearly 1.5 million passengers at both O’Hare and Midway between Friday and Tuesday.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day at O’Hare.

For those picking up passengers, officials are reminding people to take advantage of the free cell phone lots so you’re not stuck in the terminal traffic.